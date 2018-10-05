Journalist Anurag Verma on Friday apologised for his behaviour after some women on Twitter accused him of inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment.

In a series of tweets, Verma described as “problematic” some content he had shared on Snapchat, a messaging app where images get automatically deleted as soon as the intended viewer of a photo sees them. “I have been problematic. The content that I thought was ‘funny’ at the time was actually not,” he said. “I’m sorry, I have made many of you uncomfortable with my crass photos and videos that I thought would pass as a humour. I have also used the ‘send nudes’ term very loosely. For me, it was a meme back then but I didn’t realise the damage I was doing by sending it to people.”

Hello. My snapchats have been problematic. I have been problematic. The content that I thought was "funny" at the time was actually not. I'm sorry, I have made many of you uncomfortable with my crass photos and videos that I thought would pass as a humour. — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) October 4, 2018

His statement comes a day after several women accused stand-up comic Utsav Chakraborty – who was a prominent part of comedy collective All India Bakchod – of sexual harassment. Chakraborty used to work with HuffPost India, but left the organisation in 2015. Verma was earlier employed with the media organisation till October 2017.

In a statement, HuffPost India said it was unaware of any allegations levelled against both Verma and Chakraborty while they worked there. “We are checking if there were any similar allegations while they were here,” said editor-in-chief Aman Sethi. “HuffPost India has a zero tolerance approach to any form of workplace harassment.”

“We do not condone such acts in any way,” said Sethi. “HuffPost India stands with survivors and treats complaints regarding potential misconduct by its employees with utmost seriousness.”

Meanwhile, All India Bakchod on Friday accepted that one of its members, Tanmay Bhat, had received “specific, detailed allegations” about Chakraborty in a personal and private capacity after he stopped working with the group. “Tanmay confronted Utsav in a personal capacity – which led to Utsav calling the victim, leading to further harassment,” the group said in a statement on Twitter. “At the time, the accuser did not wish to pursue any further legal action. Out of respect for the person’s privacy, nobody else at AIB was inform of the specifics of the situation and the matter ended there.”

The group apologised for having continued to employ Chakraborty as a freelancer after the allegations were revealed.

A statement ; We're sorry pic.twitter.com/Lpa9HKyORb — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 5, 2018

By harassment, we meant that Utsav called up the person, cried, apologised, putting her in an uncomfortable position. Again, to clarify: this incident was only about the unsolicited picture in question. None of the other allegations were known to us. — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) October 5, 2018

Advertising professional Mihir Chitre, who was also called out on social media for sexual harassment, apologised on Friday for his behaviour. “I’m certainly guilty of a lack of judgement on my part about all this,” Chitre wrote on Twitter. “I’m terribly hurt that I’ve hurt you and others. That was never ever my intent. I stand corrected and I’ve too much to look within. Thank you for making me realise this. Never again. I’m sorry.”

He further said: “My idea of asking someone out or flirting has clearly been wrong enough for it to hurt some women. I don’t want to defend the hurt I have caused. People speak out because they were uncomfortable. I respect that, apologise for it and am castigating my flawed ideas.”

Statements from Verma, Huffpost India and Chitre come on a day when many allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct have been made on social media against various journalists, media professionals and writers.