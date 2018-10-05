The United States on Friday said it did not intend to limit the military capabilities of its allies when it imposes sanctions against Russia, AP reported. The aim behind its curbs is to punish Moscow, the US Embassy in New Delhi spokesperson Jinnie Lee said.

The statement follows India’s signing of the S-400 Triumf missile system deal with Russia. The deal was signed despite a warning by the United States that it would impose sanctions on India if the agreement went through. Under new US laws, countries that sign deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors can face secondary sanctions.

India has purportedly requested for a waiver from US sanctions under Washington’s Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, AP reported. The law, introduced in August 2017, aims to penalise Russia for annexing Crimea and its alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.

Lee refused to comment on whether Washington would make an exception for India. “Waivers under the law will be considered on a transaction-to-transaction basis,” Lee said. “The intent of our implementation of the Act is to impose costs on Russia for its behavior, including by stopping the flow of money to Russia’s defense sector.”

In September, the US imposed sanctions on China for purchasing Russian fighter jets and a surface-to-air missile system.