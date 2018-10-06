The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki and Malappuram and an orange alert for five districts on Saturday, predicting heavy rain.

The Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command has deployed ships and Dornier aircraft off the Kerala coast and L&M Islands, The Indian Express reported. The Navy is broadcasting warnings to fishing boats at sea in several languages.

Meanwhile, the shutters of as many as 14 dams were opened in Kerala early on Saturday. Water at 100 cubic per second will be discharged from Idamalayar dam. The gates of the Idukki dam are also expected to be opened at 11 am. Its water level stood at 2,387.68 feet on Friday evening against the full level of 2,403 feet.

Ernakulam District Collector Mohammad Saifirullah asked residents not to panic. “All steps have been taken to open relief camps if necessary,” he said. “Control rooms have been opened in taluks. Fishermen have been asked to return, venturing into sea has been stopped. Beaches in the district are closed. Tourist movement to hill stations has been banned.”

Tamil Nadu

The weather department has also issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu till Monday, forecasting heavy rain till Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on Sunday. Those who live in coastal areas have been asked to be prepared to evacuate.

National Disaster Response Force teams were dispatched to Madurai, Coimbatore, Ooty, and Kanyakumari cities, in the event that such evacuation becomes necessary, The News Minute reported.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu MP Udhaya Kumar had said that the government had alerted 32 districts in the state, ANI reported. He claimed that all precautionary measures against heavy rain had been taken.

Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli districts had remained shut on Friday.