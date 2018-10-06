Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party will hold talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, ANI reported. He also suggested that there will be no tie-up with the Congress as it “has made us wait for long”.

Yadav had in September announced that he was ready to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates for Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on Saturday. It is not clear if the dates for polls in Telangana will be announced.

Of the four states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are all ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Mizoram.

The Congress has failed to stitch together an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday. She had earlier announced an alliance with rebel leader Ajit Jogi in Chhattisgarh.