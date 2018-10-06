Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora on Saturday told a Delhi court that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy was attempting to influence the investigation in the National Herald case by commenting on social media, reported PTI. Vora asked the court for an injunction order to restrain Swamy from tweeting about the case.

Advocate RS Cheema, appearing on behalf of Vora, told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that Swamy was indulging in “character assassination” of the accused persons by tweeting. “The complainant [Swamy] is also insulting the lawyers appearing for the accused persons and trying to influence the ongoing probe by commenting on the merits of the case,” said Cheema.

Vora claimed that Swamy has consistently shared daily proceedings of the case on social media in order to defame the accused and vilify the court process. Before and after every date of hearing, Swamy unleashes hostile publicity through tweets, posts on social media or media statements, alleged Vora.

This “loud and persistent publicity” amounted to an interference with the administration of justice, alleged Vora.

Last month, Swamy accused Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi of cheating and criminal conspiracy in the case. In his private criminal complaint, Swamy alleged that the Gandhis had provided an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited, publisher of three newspapers, including the National Herald, and transferred the debt to a company called Young India Limited for Rs 50 lakh. Apart from Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Vora have also been accused in the case. They have all refuted the allegations. Swamy is the main complainant.

The court will next hear the case on October 20 when Swamy will file his response.