Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government has improved the taxation and banking systems, reported ANI. After inaugurating the Uttarakhand Investors Summit, he said, “We are trying to make the tax system more swift [and] transparent. Doing business has become easier due to Insolvency [and] Bankruptcy Code. The banking system has also got strengthened.”

Modi said the Goods and Services Tax has changed the country into a single market and helped in increasing the tax base.

The prime minister said that in the last two years, the Centre and state governments have taken more than 10,000 steps which have helped the country gain more than 42 points in Ease of Business rankings. He said India will become primary engine of world growth.

The prime minister said the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme will help in building hospitals in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, according to Financial Express. The scheme will also help in improving the infrastructure of medical schools, he said.

In the aviation sector, India is moving at record speed, according to Modi. He said work is being undertaken to build 100 airports and helipads across the country.

Modi said India will soon become a world leader in renewable energy and that 40% the country’s power capacity will be from non-fossil fuel base resources by 2030.