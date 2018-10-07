A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours, PTI reported on Sunday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has warned fishermen from venturing out to the south and central areas of Bay of Bengal till October 9.

“A new low pressure has formed north of the Andaman [and Nicobar Islands] and south east of the Bay of Bengal,” said RMC Deputy Director General S Balachandran. “This is expected to further intensify into a depression and move towards the Odisha coast in the next 72 hours.”

Most places in Tamil Nadu recorded moderate rainfall in 24 hours till ending 8.30 am on Sunday due to the low pressure. Mimisal, a coastal village in Pudukottai district, received 13 cm of rainfall.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Theni are likely to receive heavy rainfall, Balachandran said. He said Chennai and neighbouring areas may receive light to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The prevailing climatic conditions favour the onset of the northeast monsoon in the state, Balachandran said.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in some places in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Sunday because of a depression moving in the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea. It said the depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning.