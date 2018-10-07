Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife on Sunday appeared in court for the first hearing in a fraud trial against her, reported Reuters. If convicted, Sara Netanyahu, who is accused of misusing state funds, could face up to five years in prison.

Sunday’s session dealt with procedural matters. The judge will hear the case again on November 13.

The prime minister, who is himself is being investigated for alleged corruption, called the allegations against his wife absurd and unfounded.

Sara Netanyahu allegedly misused around $100,000 (approximately Rs 68 lakh) of official funds for catering services at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem. She was charged in June.

Prosecutors have alleged that she and former Deputy Director of the Prime Minister’s Office Ezra Saidoff committed systemic fraud by directing staff to order meals from gourmet restaurants between 2010 and 2013.

According to rules, meals cannot be ordered from the prime minister’s residence when a cook is employed. Investigators alleged that she even hid the employment of the cook. She has denied any wrongdoing.