China on Sunday confirmed that it was holding Interpol chief Meng Hongwei for investigation into possible criminal activity. The National Supervisory Commission, the country’s top anti-corruption agency, said Meng was being investigated for suspected violation of state law, the South China Morning Post reported.

Meanwhile, the global police organisation said that Meng, who is Chinese, has resigned from his post. The organisation’s Senior Vice President Kim Jong-yang has been appointed acting president, an Interpol statement said on Twitter.

On Friday, the French Police started an investigation after Meng’s wife reported that he was missing. Meng has been missing since he travelled to China at the end of September, his wife said. Grace Meng lives in Lyon, France, the headquarters of Interpol.

She also said that she was scared for his life after she received a text message on her phone with a knife emoji on September 25. “This matter belongs to the international community,” Grace Meng said. “I’m not sure what has happened to him.”

The French Interior Ministry on Saturday said Grace Meng and her children have been placed under protective custody after they received threats.