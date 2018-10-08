The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgement on petitions filed by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters on electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reported PTI.

Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan concluded the hearing on the matter. Last week, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court that Nath was using fabricated documents sourced from a private company to malign the poll panel’s image.

The petitions sought random verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail slips as well as the publication of voter lists in text format for elections in the two states, reported Bar & Bench. While Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for November 28, Rajasthan will vote on December 7.

In June, the Congress submitted a complaint to the poll panel, alleging there were over 60 lakh duplicate voters on the rolls in Madhya Pradesh. Later, the party alleged that there were 42 lakh such cases in Rajasthan too.