Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on Monday endorsed the allegations of sexual harassment against Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu after several users on Twitter accused him of inappropriate conduct and sexual abuse. “More stories are coming from women terrified to say who they are,” she wrote.

I stand by this.



More stories are coming from women terrified to say who they are. https://t.co/6nSB1q3yO9 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

In an anonymous message to journalist Sandhya Menon, a woman has accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment at the workplace and said he attempted to hug and kiss her on the “pretext of explaining lyrics”. The alleged incident took place when the woman was 18 years old, at the lyricist’s house in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Menon shared the screenshots of the account on her Twitter page.

In a second instance, a woman accused Vairamuthu of trying to kiss her during a meeting at his house. Another anonymous woman has accused the lyricist of inviting her to his house on the “pretext of appreciating my work”, lock the door, and then tried to touch her. Vairamuthu also allegedly asked the woman not to inform his wife as the two families knew each other.

Scroll.in has contacted Vairamuthu for a response and will update this story if he responds.

On lyricist Vairamuthu pic.twitter.com/c6DwYWOO6C — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 8, 2018

Chinmayi Sripaada had on Monday tweeted about instances of harassment she has personally experienced.

The allegations against Vairamuthu come at a time when several women, including journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they faced. The campaign, being dubbed as the #MeToo movement in India, has taken the media fraternity by storm as several senior journalists, writers and media professionals have been accused of misconduct.

On Monday, writer, director and producer Vinta Nanda alleged that actor Alok Nath raped her in her home nearly two decades ago after he was sacked from 1990s’ popular television show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress.

Four journalists also made allegations of sexual harassment against veteran journalist and Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar.

Director Vikas Bahl, former Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha, actor Rajat Kapoor, Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah, stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty and author Chetan Bhagat are among those who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past few days.

DISCLOSURE:

In view of the statements of women who have made public their experiences of journalist Mayank Jain’s misconduct, we at Scroll in the spirit of fair disclosure would like to state that Mayank Jain worked for Scroll from October 15, 2014 to October 30, 2016, and then from June 12, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

A woman employee informally and verbally brought to the attention of a member of the internal complaints committee (ICC) at Scroll an instance of sexually inappropriate online behaviour by Mayank Jain in 2017. The employee, however, did not want to pursue the matter through a formal written complaint, without which no formal inquiry can be initiated. Despite this, the ICC took serious note of the matter and served a written warning to Mayank Jain, reminding him of Scroll’s strict policies prohibiting sexual harassment.

We, at Scroll, commit to continuing to better understand women’s experiences at the workplace and evolve further processes that may be required to prevent, acknowledge and respond to work cultures that are not enabling for women.

NOTE:

This article includes only those accounts in which the women have chosen to name themselves and their alleged harassers or in cases which there have been multiple accusations against one person. Scroll.in reporters are continuing to report the story, including efforts to corroborate and cover the cases where the women have chosen to be anonymous.