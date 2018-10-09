The rupee on Tuesday touched a new low of 74.27 against the dollar in afternoon trade after opening a little higher at 73.87. The dip came after international benchmark Brent crude breached $84 a barrel while the dollar strengthened overseas.

The rupee advanced to 73.88 after opening higher on fresh selling by exporters as dollar weakened against some currencies overseas. Soon after, it fell 21 paise over its Monday’s close of 74.06. The rupee broke its record of October 5 of 74.23. At 2.15 pm, the rupee rose marginally to 74.22.

This came even as fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with petrol costing Rs 82.26 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.11 per litre in New Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel cost Rs 77.68 per litre. Last week, the Centre had announced a cut of Rs 2.5 per litre on both petrol and diesel and had asked the state governments to implement the same.

Meanwhile BSE Sensex was trading 41 points down at 34,435 at 2.15 pm while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 10,333 after shedding more than 14 points. Adani Ports was the best performer on both the Sensex and the Nifty 50, gaining around 5% on both the indices. On Sensex, Vedanta, Coal India and HDFC performed well while Reddy Laboratories, Zee Entertanment performed well on Nifty 50. Meanwhile, Tata Motors was the biggest loser on the two indices.