Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata President Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised each other’s parties during rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Dholpur city, accused the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government of corruption and indulging in “politics of hate”. Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the state. He is scheduled to attend meetings in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts and visit Mania, Badi, Basedi, Bayana, Vair and Dausa. The Congress president will address a “Sankalp Rally” in Bikaner.

“The youth of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are assaulted and mistreated in Gujarat,” Gandhi told the audience at the rally. “You had trusted Narendra Modi, hoping that he will provide employment, but he broke your trust. We will form your government. We govern with love and harmony while they govern with hatred and polarisation. BJP talks about their ‘Mann ki Baat’, we listen to your ‘Mann ki Baat’.”

The Congress president once again accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring a few billionaires. “Prime Minister Modi waived off Rs 3 lakh crore loans of India’s richest people including Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi,” Gandhi said. “I told PM Modi that you are the country’s prime minister not the PM of only these billionaires.”

Amit Shah, who addressed a rally in Gwalior, said BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has provided 24-hour electricity to the entire state.

Shah praised the Centre’s Ayushmaan Bharat health insurance scheme that assures a cover of Rs 5 lakh per year to India’s poorest families. “Ayushmaan Bharat scheme is the biggest healthcare scheme of the world which will provide a benefit of Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore poor people and 10 crore families,” he added.

The BJP leader also visited the memorial built in honour of Maratha general Tantia Tope, who fought in the 1857 mutiny.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India announced Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 28 while Rajasthan will go to the polls on December 7.