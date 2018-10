Singer Nitin Bali died on Tuesday after suffering injuries in a car accident in Mumbai a day before, the Hindustan Times reported. Bali was 47.

According to police, Bali was driving home to Malad from Borivali on Monday when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed into a road divider. He was taken to a hospital where doctors administered first aid. He received sutures for facial injuries and was then sent home.

After reaching home, Bali started vomiting blood and collapsed with low blood pressure and fluctuating heartbeats. He was taken to a hospital again, but died soon after. Bali reportedly suffered internal injuries in the accident.

Bali began his singing career around 1998 and became famous for his re-mixed versions of old Bollywood songs Neele Neele Ambar Par, Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was married to model and TV actress Roma Bali.