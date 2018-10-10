South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned on Tuesday after admitting that he met members of the powerful Gupta family, which is accused of corruption, BBC reported. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has accepted the resignation “in the spirit of good governance”.

Former central bank chief Tito Mboweni will take over from Nene. He will South Africa’s fifth finance minister since 2014.

The Gupta family, who are Indian expatriates, are accused of working with former President Jacob Zuma. They have often been accused of influencing government business and appointments – allegations they deny.

Last week, Nene told an inquiry panel about the meetings he had held with the business family, a fact that he had earlier denied. The former minister said he had met the Guptas six times between 2009 and 2014. “I am human too, I do make mistakes, including those of poor judgement,” Nene said.

Zuma had sacked Nene in 2015, but Ramaphosa appointed him the finance minister again this year.

In March, the South African government accused India’s Bank of Baroda of illegally granting funds to the Gupta family. Later that month, the Income Tax Department searched the offices and other properties of Ajay Gupta and his brothers in New Delhi, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and in Uttarakhand’s Dehradrun district.