Officials of the Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out searches at 16 locations linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in the national Capital and Gurugram in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, ANI reported.

The multiple premises included Gahlot’s residence, Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Limited and Corporate International Financial Services Ltd.

Gahlot, an Aam Aadmi Party leader, is Delhi’s minister for transport, law and revenue. He is the legislator from Najafgarh Assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged political vendetta behind the raids. He said nothing had come out of the raids that were conducted at premises of Delhi Cabinet ministers Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia. “Before the next raid, you should apologise to the people of Delhi for harassing their elected government,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi: Income Tax Department conducts raid at the residence of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot in Vasant Kunj. pic.twitter.com/8zoqHjqS84 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018