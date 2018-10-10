At least 50 people were killed on Wednesday morning in the Kenyan town of Kericho after the bus they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled down a slope, AP reported. At least eight among the deceased are children, according to Kenyan newspaper The Daily Nation.

The accident took place around 4 am (6.30 am Indian time) on Wednesday, when the bus was going from the capital city Nairobi to Kisumu in the west of the country.

Police said the toll may rise as some passengers are expected to be trapped in the wreckage. The injured were being treated at local hospitals.

In December 2017, as many as 36 people had died in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a highway in central Kenya.

