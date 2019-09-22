Twenty-six people were killed when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain on Babusar Pass in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan in Paksitan on Sunday, Dawn reported. More than a dozen people, including Army personnel, have been injured, said spokesperson of Gilgit-Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq.

The injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Chilas, and may be shifted to Gilgit in a helicopter. Firaq said the deceased were yet to be identified.

The accident took place as the driver lost control over the bus while taking a turn, said Diamer police spokesperson Mohammad Wakeel. The bus, owned by a private company, was on its way to Rawalpindi from Skardu. The bus was ferrying 40 passengers, including 16 Army personnel, reported Express Tribune.

Rescue and police teams are at the accident site. An ambulance of the Pakistan Army is also on stand-by. The Gilgit-Baltistan government is likely to send two helicopters to transport some of the bodies to Skardu after identification.

