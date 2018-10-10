The government on Wednesday appointed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the new solicitor general of India, reported Bar and Bench. The post was vacant since Ranjit Kumar resigned on October 20, 2017, citing personal reasons.

Mehta’s name was confirmed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. He will remain in office till June 30, 2020. He is currently serving as the Additional Solicitor General, a post he has held since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government came to power in 2014.

Last week, Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha resigned from the post. If the Centre accepts his resignation, he will be the second additional solicitor general to have quit since August after Sandeep Sethi stepped down.