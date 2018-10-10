The Punjab Police and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested three students in Jalandhar who are allegedly members of Kashmiri militant group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The three – all residents of Pulwama district in Kashmir – were arrested from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology on the outskirts of Jalandhar, PTI quoted Director General of Police Suresh Arora as saying.

The police seized two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives from the hostel room of Zahid Gulzar, who was enrolled in a civil engineering course. The others were identified as Mohammad Idriss Shah, alias Nadeem, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt.

Arora said the Punjab Police was working closely with police in Jammu and Kashmir to find out more about the network built by these suspected militants in the two states. The senior police official claimed that the arrests indicate that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency wants to fan militancy on India’s western border.

Last week, the Punjab Police had arrested a Kashmiri student identified as Gazi Ahmed Malik in connection with the disappearance of Special Police Officer Adil Bashir, who stole weapons from the official residence of Peoples Democratic Party MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir late last month. Bashir has reportedly joined the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant group.