An Army major and a soldier were killed and two soldiers were injured in an improvised explosive device blast along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, PTI reported. The device is suspected to have been planted by militants along a dirt track that Army personnel use during patrols.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the incident to the Hindustan Times. He said an Army porter was killed in sniper fire in the district’s Sunderbani sector. The porter was transporting supplies to Army posts in Laam area, when he was killed.

The Army spokesperson, however, declined to confirm reports that claimed the porter had been killed by Pakistan’s Border Action Team.