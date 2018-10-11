The BSE Sensex opened over 980 points lower on Thursday, as other Asian markets tumbled due to United States indices plunging to a eight-month low on Wednesday. At 9.52 am, the Sensex was trading 824.41 points down at 33,936.48.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading at 10,186.35, about 273 points lower at 9.55 am.

The Indian rupee also continued its decline on Thursday, hitting a new all-time low of 74.46 against the United States dollar. At 9.34 am, the rupee was trading 21 paise lower at 74.41.

Vedanta, Infosys, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the biggest losers on the Sensex in early morning trade. The stocks that declined the most on the Nifty were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Vedanta.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was the top gainer on both indices, with its share price rising 1.72% on the BSE and 1.68% on the National Stock Exchange.

All other major Asian markets crashed on Thursday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading over 990 points down, Japan’s Nikkei 225 958 points down, the Taiwan index over 655 points lower, the Australia ASX All Ordinaries market nearly 150 points down and the Shanghai index 118 points lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged over 831 points on Wednesday due to selling in technology stocks and after United States President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates. “I think the Fed has gone crazy,” he told an audience at a rally in Pennsylvania, The Guardian reported. The NASDAQ fell over 327 points, or 4.44%, on Wednesday.