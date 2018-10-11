Actor Deepika Amin on Wednesday claimed that actor Alok Nath harassed her during a shoot for a telefilm several years ago. Her allegations come after writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda and actor Sandhya Mridul also accused Nath of rape and sexual harassment.

“Everyone in the industry knows that Alok Nath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women,” Amin wrote in a Facebook post. “Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was.”

She said she worked with him recently for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2017), where he seemed to be “quiet and subdued”. “Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director, Luv Ranjan, made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate bad behaviour,” Amin said.

She also extended support to Nanda.

On Monday, Nanda had alleged that Nath raped her at her home nearly two decades ago after he was sacked from 1990s popular television show Tara for harassing its lead actress. While she did not name Nath in her Facebook post, she referred to him as “the actor par excellence who is known as the most Sanskaari [cultured] person in the film and television industry”. Nath is known for playing roles that uphold traditions.

On Wednesday, Mridul said Nath had tried to lunge at her in an inebriated state at a hotel room in Kodaikanal years ago when they were working on a project together. She claimed Nath traumatised her with calls every night after the incident. She said she forgave him during the shoot of the telefilm after he apologised to her.

Speaking to ABP News about Nanda’s allegations on Tuesday, Nath questioned Nanda’s version of events. “It [rape] must have happened but someone else would have done it,” he said. “Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

He said it was useless to react to the allegations “as in today’s world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered”. “In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything,” he added.

The allegations come at a time when several women, including journalists, have taken to social media to give detailed accounts of the sexual harassment and misconduct they faced. The campaign, being dubbed India’s #MeToo movement, has taken the media and other fraternities by storm as several senior journalists, writers and media professionals have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Director Vikas Bahl, former Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha, actor Rajat Kapoor, Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah, minister MJ Akbar, and stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty are among dozens of those who have been accused of sexual misconduct since October 5.