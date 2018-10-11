The Kashmir Valley recorded just 3% turnout in the second phase of urban local body elections on Wednesday. In the first phase on Monday, only 8% of voters had cast their ballot.

However, Jammu witnessed a far better turnout, Greater Kashmir reported. “[As much as] 78.6% polling was witnessed in 214 wards of Jammu while Kashmir division witnessed average 3.4% polling in its 49 wards,” state Chief Electoral Officer Shaheen Kabra said. The overall polling percentage stood at 31.3%.

In Kashmir, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Sumbal town in northern Bandipora district where 35.6% of voters exercised their right to franchise, Kabra said. On the other hand, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation areas of Batamaloo and Habba Kadal Assembly segments recorded just 2.3% polling. In Anantnag town, only 1.1% of eligible persons cast their vote.

One of the polling stations in Anantnag will hold fresh elections as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate died after casting his vote. In Langate municipal committee in Kupwara, the voter turnout was 5.1%. In Watergam town of Baramulla district, it stood at 7%.

In Jammu province, 72.8% turnout was recorded in Kishtwar, 72.8% in Doda, 79.5% in Ramban, 79.2% in Udhampur and 79.4% in Kathua district, Greater Kashmir reported.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, an alliance of Kashmiri separatist groups, had called for a boycott of the election process.