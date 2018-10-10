As many as 384 wards in 13 districts will vote in the second phase of urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir that began on Wednesday morning, reported PTI. Of these, seven districts are in the Kashmir Valley.

At least 30 urban bodies were to go to the polls in the second phase, but elections in seven of these were unnecessary because either candidates were elected unopposed or there were none, Greater Kashmir reported. Over 1,000 candidates are in the fray.

The voting began at 6 am and will conclude at 4 pm. Earlier, state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra had said that the polling would begin an hour early. This was because of the low turnout in the first phase of voting on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

Unidentified civil and security officials told Greater Kashmir that the conduct of polling in Anantnag and Srinagar was a challenge because of the “volatile history” of voting. Mobile internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir while speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the state, reported ANI.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, an alliance of major separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, has called for a boycott of the polls. The call was heeded in the Valley during the first phase, when just 8% voters turned out to cast their ballots.

