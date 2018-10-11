United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked the MeToo campaign again and claimed it prevents him from using certain phrases as they were not politically correct any more, CNN reported.

At a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump spoke about him winning the state during the 2016 presidential election. “Pennsylvania hasn’t been won for many years by Republicans, but every Republican thinks they’re going to win Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “I used an expression – you know, there’s an expression – but under the rules of MeToo, I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore. I can’t do it.”

“It’s the person that got away,” Trump continued. “See, in the old days, it was a little different.” Trump was likely referring to a Frank Sinatra song titled The Gal That Got Away, which was his cover of a song called The Man That Got Away from a 1954 film, according to HuffPost.

“I would do it except for these people [media] up there,” Trump said when a rally attendee asked him to use it anyway. “They would say, ‘did you hear what President Trump said? Did you hear what he said’.”

He added: “So there is an expression, but we’ll change the expression: Pennsylvania was always the person who got away, that’s pretty good, right, the person that got away?”

Trump had mocked the MeToo campaign at a rally in July as well. While mocking Senator Elizabeth Warren’s heritage, Trump said he would have to “gently” toss a DNA test Warren’s way so as not to hurt her “because we are in the MeToo generation”.

Last week, Trump said allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh showed that “it’s a very scary time for young men in America”. His attacks on professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, was seen a push-back against the MeToo movement.

The allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein led to the #MeToo movement, where women across the world have publicly accused men in positions of power of sexual misconduct.