The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the chairperson of the Steel Authority of India Limited as the toll in Tuesday’s Bhilai steel plant explosion rose to 13. A senior technician at the plant’s Energy Management Department, identified as Satya Vijay, died. He had suffered more than 80% burns, reported PTI.

The state-run Steel Authority of India Limited, or SAIL, operates the plant and it is situated in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, around 30 km from the capital Raipur. The blast took place near the coke oven section of the plant during scheduled maintenance work.

In a statement, the commission said it has issued notices to the secretary of the Ministry of Steel and SAIL’s chairperson, asking them for a detailed report on the accident. The officials have been asked to include details of the relief and rehabilitation measures being prepared for the families of those who died, the steps taken to treat the injured, and a report of inquiry, if one has been ordered.

“The commission would also like to know as to what steps have been taken to ensure that such accident do not recur in future,” the statement read. The district superintendent of police has been directed to inform the panel about details of the First Information Report and the investigation status. The commission has given everyone four weeks to respond.

“The commission is pained to know that in spite of being all the precautionary measures available the unfortunate incident has taken place causing irrevocable loss of lives,” the statement read.