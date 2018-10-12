Several Hindutva outfits in Gurugram have appealed to meat shop owners to remain shut for all nine days of Navratri festival. The Shiv Sena in Gurugram has threatened to shut down the shops that insist on remaining open, even as the police said no one will be allowed to take law in their own hands, PTI reported. There are nearly 1,000 meat and chicken shops in Gurugram.

A group of Hindutva members forcibly shut down meat markets in Surat Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Pataudi Chowk, Khandsa Anaj Mandi, among other areas, PTI reported. “We have requested and served notices to every meat selling outlet to shut shop during the days of Navaratri,” Shiv Sena Gurugram unit chief Sanjay Thakral said. “This time we have not served notices to restaurants, like KFC and other chains, as them serving chicken cannot be seen in the open.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sumit Kuhar said the police was looking into the matter. “No one is authorised to take law into their own hands,” Kuhar said. “We will not let anyone forcibly close down any meat shop during Navaratri. If anyone wants to voluntarily close his shop, then it is up to him. We have directed all station house officers to keep a watch on the situation.”

Five people were taken into preventive custody on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after a meat shop owner in Rajiv Colony registered an FIR alleging that he was manhandled, The Indian Express reported. They were released on Thursday evening.