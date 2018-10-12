Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will hold meetings with his Cabinet colleagues and core committee members of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Friday, reported the Hindustan Times. He is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer at the hospital.

Parrikar is expected to meet BJP core committee members along with Vinay Tendulkar, Shripad Naik, Narendra Sawaikar, Dattaprasad Kholkar and Sunil Desai.

This is the first official meeting called by Parrikar since he was admitted to AIIMS on September 15, NDTV reported. He is expected to discuss matters related to the state’s governance.

Minister of Art and Culture Govind Gawade has been invited as well. “I have been invited for the meeting with the chief minister in Delhi on October 12,” he said. “I don’t know who else is invited.”

Last month, the Congress accused Parrikar of threatening people from his hospital room.