The Congress on Friday accused Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of threatening people from his hospital room, IANS reported. Parrikar, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.

“He may be in the hospital, yes,” Congress observer for Goa A Chellakumar told reporters in Panaji. “I hope you [Parrikar] are very well but I am getting messages that while sitting in the hospital, you are calling people, threatening them.”

Chellakumar’s statement came a day after Goa Forward Party leader Vijay Sardesai said Parrikar spoke to him over the phone about administrative matters. The Goa Forward Party, which is part of the ruling coalition in the state, has asked the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate and said they would declare their decision on supporting the ruling party after that. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which is also a member of the ruling coalition, on Saturday called for Parrikar’s removal said he should hand over charge to a senior minister.

The Congress has asked the BJP-led government to prove its majority in a floor test in the Assembly and has staked claim to form the government. It is the single largest party with 16 legislators. “The Manohar Parrikar-led government is on course to die a natural death,” PTI quoted Chellakumar as saying. “The government was formed by those who sold the ideology and sentiments of the voters for their greed for power and money.”

He refused to speak about the party’s strategy to garner support of other legislators, only saying that it would form the next government “by taking into consideration the ideology of the party and also the interests of Goans”.

Chellakumar dismissed reports that said the party was not united, pointing out that two of its MLAs – Jeniffer Monserratte and Philip Neri Rodrigues – are at present travelling abroad. “The two are out of station but they have gone with the knowledge of the Congress party,” Chellakumar added. “When there will be need, when we will form the government in the interest of Goans, I do not think any Congress MLA will abstain or leave the party.”