Actor Nana Patekar will not be a part of the upcoming film Housefull 4 reportedly due to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, reported The Times of India. Actor Tanushree Dutta alleged that Patekar had intimidated and harassed her on the sets of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.

“Nana saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer [and] the crew [and] hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time,” said his son Malhar Nana Patekar, according to ANI. Malhar Nana Patekar, however, did not elaborate on why the actor decided to step away from the movie.

Earlier on Friday, the movie’s director, Sajid Khan, stepped down from the project after being accused of sexual harassment by a journalist and two actresses.

Khan said he was pulling out of the project following “the pressure being put” on his family, including his sister Farah Khan, the stars of Housefull 4 and the producers. The movie’s cast includes Akshay Kumar, who issued a statement saying he had asked for the production to be halted after the allegations against Khan surfaced.

On Wednesday, Dutta filed a First Information Report against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddhiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. She also alleged that upon Patekar’s request, men backed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena attacked her car while she and her father were inside it.