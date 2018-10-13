Voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir urban local body elections began on Saturday. The polling began at 6 am and will end at 4 pm.

Elections are being held in 96 wards spread across four districts of the state, Greater Kashmir reported. The Samba, Vijaypur, Ramgarh and Bari-Brahmana municipal committees in Jammu are holding polls.

A total of 372 candidates are contesting in the third phase of urban local body polls.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, an alliance of separatist organisations, had called for an election boycott. Voter turnout during the first phase was 56.7%, and the second phase just 30%. It was particularly abysmal in the Kashmir Valley, which recorded just 8.2% voting in the first phase and 3.4% in the second.

A list of places holding polls in the Kashmir Valley: Voters from Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Bagaat Barzulla, Rawalpora, Hyderpora, Khanka-e-Moualla, Mahraj Gung, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khawaja Bazar, Aquilmir Khanyar, Rouzabal, Doulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazar, Nawa Kadal, Safa Kadal, Rathpora, Eidgah, Palpora, Tarabal, Hajin, Sopore, Uri, Tral, Awanitpora, Mattan, Pahalgam, Aishmuqam areas will cast their ballot on Saturday.