Actor Alok Nath on Friday filed a complaint of defamation against writer, director and producer Vinta Nanda who earlier this week accused him of raping her, News18 reported. Nanda alleged that Nath raped her in her home nearly two decades ago after he was sacked from 1990s’ popular television show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress.

Nath has filed a criminal complaint in the Amboli police station through his wife on Friday, confirmed his lawyer Ashok Saraogi. The complaint was registered because Nanda, without any justified reason, tried to “defame the reputation of the family, and especially that of Nath as well as his wife”, said Saraogi. “Hence, necessary action should be taken against her [Nanda],” he said.

Earlier, actor Tanushree Dutta was sent two legal notices after she accused former colleague Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008. While one was from Patekar, the other was from director Vivek Agnihotri, who allegedly asked her to take off her clothes and dance to give co-star Irrfan Khan his cues on the sets of Chocolate (2005).

Two days after After Nanda spoke out about being raped, actor Sandhya Mridul also claimed Nath had sexually harassed her years ago. In another Facebook post, actor Deepika Amin claimed that Nath harassed her during a shoot for a telefilm several years ago.