The Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against Malayalam actor Thulasidharan Nair, also known as Kollam Thulasi, for saying that women who dare to enter Sabarimala temple should be ripped apart, reported The Indian Express. The complaint was filed by an activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

“Women going to Sabarimala temple should be ripped apart,” the actor said on Friday, while addressing a rally in Kollam district. “One half should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown to the Chief Minister’s Office in Thiruvananthapuram.” The rally was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party and sought protection of the shrine’s customs.

Last month, the Supreme Court had passed an order allowing women of all age groups entry into the temple.

“The mothers taking part in the protest against the [Supreme Court] judgement should go to Sabarimala,” he added. “Then those women should rip apart the ones who try to enter the temple.”

Thulasi had also asked people to chant Ayyappa “keerthanams” (prayers) loud enough to “rupture the eardrum of Vijayan” (Kerala Chief Minister). “Also, the idiots in the Supreme Court should hear the chanting,” he had said.

Nair later expressed regret over the comments and apologised on a news programme, according to Manorama. However, he claimed that the remarks against the Supreme Court judges were misconstrued.

The Kerala Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the comments.

While the National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court against its order, the state government has said it will implement the verdict. The opposition Congress and BJP have accused the Left government of showing “undue haste” in implementing the order.