At least eight passengers died and three others suffered injuries after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district on Saturday, PTI reported. Three children were among the people who died in the accident.

The incident took place near Khairad, when the car was travelling from Salumbar town to Udaipur. The passengers, which included students and teachers of a private school, were headed for a picnic.

The dead have been identified as students Lakshya Yadav, 4, Gauri Chaudhary, 7, Upendra Singh, 5, and teachers Manisha Goswami, 28, Saroj Yadav, 30, Monika Khateek, 22, and Geeta Ladauti. Santosh Rajput, the owner of the school, also died in the accident.

The car was being driven by one of the teachers who allegedly lost control after another vehicle approached it from the opposite direction, reported Rajasthan Patrika. It then rammed into the back of a stationary dumper truck loaded with rubble.

Station House Officer of Salumbar police station Shailendra Singh said two more children and a teacher were injured and have been admitted to a hospital in Udaipur. The postmortem examination of the bodies was underway, he said.

Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences.

Deeply saddened by loss of life of 8 people including school children in a road accident at #Udaipur, #Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 13, 2018

Deeply Saddened to know about the terrible road accident in #Udaipur, #Rajasthan in which 8 people including school students have lost lives n three have been injured. May God give strength to bereaved families n may the injured recover soon. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 13, 2018