Ten people were killed and four others were injured when their car hit a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Sunday, reported PTI. An unidentified police official said the group, most of them from one family, were returning after visiting a temple in Dongargarh town during the ongoing Navratri festival.

The group was from Bhilai in Durg district. According to preliminary information, the car driver tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Somni village. Nine people travelling in the car died on the spot, while another person died while being taken to the hospital.

A child, who was injured in the accident, was taken to a hospital in Rajnandgaon while three other people were shifted to a hospital in Bhilai.

The police official said a team was searching for the truck driver, who escaped soon after the accident. The accident took place on the Rajnandgaon-Durg four lane road which is part of the National Highway connecting Mumbai-Kolkata via Raipur and Nagpur.