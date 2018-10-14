The toll in Kolkata’s Nagerbazar explosion has risen to two with a man succumbing to his injuries days after the incident, reported PTI. Fruit seller Ajit Halder, 38, died at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night. “His condition has been deteriorating for the last few days and he passed away last night,” a hospital official told the news agency.

Another injured man is also said to be in a critical condition. Sharat Shetty too is undergoing treatment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A seven-year-old child had died and at least nine people were injured in the blast that was reported outside a shop on the ground floor of a building on October 2.

The state’s Crime Investigation Department is investigating the case. “We were talking to him [Halder] and trying to figure out what had happened during that time,” an unidentified CID officer told PTI. “He gave us many information. Much depended on his statement, but now that he has passed away, we’ll have to rethink our methods of investigation.”

Different political parties blamed each other for the explosion. While the ruling Trinamool accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of plotting to kill a municipality official who was working in the building, the BJP refuted the allegations and demanded a National Investigation Agency inquiry into the matter.