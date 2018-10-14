At least 22 migrants, including children, were killed on Sunday when a truck carrying them overturned in Turkey’s Izmir province, state-media Anadolu agency reported.

The truck was en route Izmir from Aydin province. It overturned in Menderes district before falling into a canal around 20 metres below the highway. The passengers were foreign migrants who had reached a deal to be transported to the Samos island in Greece, off the coast of Izmir, Demiroren news agency reported.

Turkey is a key transit point for migrants from Middle East, Africa, Asia who seek a new life in Europe. In 2015, a million migrants crossed from Turkey into Greece, AFP reported.