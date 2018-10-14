Thirteen labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district collapsed on Sunday, ANI reported. Two of the injured are in a critical condition and have been shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. Three people are reportedly still trapped under the debris.

“The roof of an under-construction building of a private inter-college collapsed on Sunday when over a dozen labourers were working in it,” PTI quoted Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra as saying. “As a result, many labourers have been trapped in the debris.”

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm, reported Navbharat Times. According to the police, the lintel collapsed while construction work was going on.

The district officials are using excavators and cranes to remove the debris and rescue the workers. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force from Lucknow are on their way to the accident site.