The Pakistani military on Sunday warned India of “10 surgical strikes” in response to even one such attack.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Pakistani military’s Inter Services Public Relations, said on Sunday that “if India dares to launch a surgical strike inside Pakistan, it will face ten surgical strikes in response”, Radio Pakistan reported. Ghafoor, at a press conference in London said “those who think of any misadventure against us should have no doubt in their minds about Pakistan’s capabilities”.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army claimed to have carried out “surgical strikes on terror launchpads” across the Line of Control to neutralise alleged infiltrators the previous night. Pakistan denied any such attacks took place. On September 25 this year, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said there was a need for another surgical strike against Pakistan.

Ghafoor also claimed that Pakistan has not been providing any material support to the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan is extending only moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of occupied Kashmir, whose ongoing struggle for freedom from Indian occupation is indigenous,” Ghafoor claimed. He asserted that the struggle of the Kashmiri people against India “has entered a decisive phase”.

The military officer asked the Pakistani media to “counter Indian propaganda against Pakistan and its army”.