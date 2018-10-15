At least 14 labourers were injured when a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed at Bonai in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Sunday, PTI reported. The news agency said three of the workers were seriously wounded. However, Kalinga TV put the number of injured at 15 and the number of seriously wounded at five.

The accident occurred when one of the spans of the bridge collapsed. A span is the part of a bridge between one vertical support and another. The construction of the span that crashed had been completed on Saturday, the police said. The injured were admitted to the Bonai sub-divisional hospital and those seriously wounded were later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital.

The National Building Construction Corporation is constructing the bridge, the police said. An investigation has been initiated to find out why the span collapsed.