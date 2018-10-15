The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association on Monday issued a showcause notice to Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan after several women accused him of sexual harassment, reported The Indian Express. Khan has been given a week’s time to explain his “offensive behaviour” failing which the association will take action against him.

Journalist Karishma Upadhyay and actress Saloni Chopra accused Khan of misconduct and harassment. Actress Rachel White claimed that Khan had promised her a role in his next film if she could “seduce him in five minutes”. In the wake of the allegations, Khan stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy Housefull 4.

The notice said the association members were “literally shocked” to receive email complaints from Upadhyay, White and another aspiring actress Simran Suri.

“Your lewd and obscene actions have brought disrepute to Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association,” it read. “We, therefore, want an explanation from you for such offensive behaviour within seven days of the receipt of the notice for further action as per the rules and regulations… In case of no reply, ex-parte decision would be taken.”

Since October 5, several women since have levelled allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against journalists, media professionals, actors, filmmakers and writers. Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar is one of the prominent names accused of sexual harassment. On Monday, Akbar filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani.

Similarly, actor Alok Nath has also filed a civil defamation suit against writer, director and producer Vinta Nanda for accusing him of rape. He has sought a written apology and compensation of Re 1.