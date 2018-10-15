The toll in the roof collapse of an under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district rose to three on Monday, reported PTI. Two workers died on Sunday when the accident took place.

“Rescue operations have been completed,” said District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi. “Three labourers have died, while 15 were injured. Of these, one was referred to Lucknow for treatment,” Tripathi said, adding that the condition of 14 workers is said to be stable.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by Additional District Magistrate Vandita Srivastava. “A case has been registered against three persons, including the building owner Swami Virendra Pal Shah and contractor Rajiv Kumar,” Tripathi said. “[The] Police have detained the contractor.”