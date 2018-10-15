Former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar and several of his supporters were booked on Monday for assaulting a junior doctor and a security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, PTI reported.

Phulwarisharif Station House Officer Mohd Qaiser Alam said that the First Information Report was registered after a complaint by an association of AIIMS doctors. The complaint has been lodged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to assault, snatching and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty, he added.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday night when Kanhaiya and around 100 others visited the hospital to meet All India Students Federation leader Sushil Kumar who is admitted there.

“The complainants have alleged that they beat up an intern on duty and also thrashed a security guard who came to intervene,” said Alam. The doctors claimed that Kumar and his supporters snatched the intern’s mobile phone as well.

Doctors at the hospital have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if “proper action” is not taken against Kumar, and have demanded adequate security arrangements. They have also informed the state government and Union Health Minister JP Nadda about the incident, IANS reported.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that he has spoken to Patna AIIMS Director PK Singh and sought more information about the incident. “We will take a call on what administrative action can be taken,” said Pandey. “This is not JNU where you can do anything and get away with it.”

However, the All India Students Federation has refuted the doctors’ allegations. Sushil Kumar claimed that doctors were trying to malign Kanhaiya Kumar’s name, reported The Times of India. “Last evening, when Kanhaiya came to see me, the doctors rudely asked him and others to leave,” said Sushil Kumar. “Later they turned abusive and threatened that they will throw us out.”

Several political parties condemned the violence. Rashtriya Janta Dal spokesperson Bhai Virendra said, “If such an incident has indeed taken place at the hospital, it is deplorable.” The party had earlier said it would be willing to support Kumar in the Lok Sabha polls next year if he is fielded by a Left party.

Janta Dal (United) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, “This shows the character of the young leader who aspires to graduate from students politics and enter public life.”