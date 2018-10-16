The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday stayed all proceedings by banks or companies against debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services and its 348 subsidiaries in any court of law or tribunal till November 13, reported Moneycontrol. The stay will not be applicable to matters that are ongoing or filed in High Courts or the Supreme Court.

The appellate tribunal stayed any action to foreclose, recover or enforce any security interest created over the assets of IL&FS and the 348 subsidiaries, according to The Economic Times.

The tribunal was hearing an urgent petition moved by the government after the National Company Law Tribunal turned down its plea to grant a 90-day moratorium on the loans taken by the firm. The appellate tribunal has asked IL&FS’s five largest creditors to respond to the government’s request for a moratorium. The matter will be heard next on November 13.

The government sought a three-month relief so that the parent company’s new board can roll out its turnaround plan. The National Company Law Tribunal had allowed the government to take control of IL&FS earlier this month.

The appellate tribunal also directed the five largest creditors of IL&FS to be made a party to the case when it comes up for admission on November 13.

“It would provide much needed relief from precipitative creditor actions against different entities within the IL&FS group,” PTI reported quoting the company’s press statement on Monday.

IL&FS and its subsidiaries have a combined debt of more than Rs 91,000 crore and have defaulted on multiple loan repayments in the last couple of months. The situation is reportedly so grim that it is being compared to the 2008 Lehman Brothers crisis that triggered a global financial meltdown.