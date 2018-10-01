The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday allowed the Centre’s plea to take immediate control of debt-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, PTI reported.

IL&FS and its subsidiaries have a combined debt of more than Rs 91,000 crore and have defaulted on multiple loan repayments in the last couple of months. The situation is reportedly so grim that it is being compared to the 2008 Lehman Brothers crisis that triggered a global financial meltdown.

A bench of judges MK Shrawat and Ravikumar Duraisamy said the mismanagement at the company made it fit for invoking Article 241 (2) of the Companies Act 2013, which provides for the suppression of the existing board. The bench said it was apparent that the affairs at the company were being conducted “in a manner prejudicial to public interest”, according to PTI.

In its application, the government requested to remove the board of the company and replace all board members. The Centre’s proposal to let a six-member team take over the IL&FS board was approved. The committee will comprise Uday Kotak of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, former SEBI chairperson GN Bajpai, ICICI’s non-executive chairperson GC Chaturvedi, retired IAS officer Vineet Nayyar, IAS officer Malini Shankar and senior official at the Comptroller and Auditor General’s office Nand Kishore.

The board members will be allowed to unanimously elect a chairperson among themselves. It will hold its first meeting on October 8 and submit a report on its findings by October 31, when the case will be heard again.

The tribunal ordered that the suspended directors of IL&FS shall not represent the company anywhere, Bloomberg reported.

This is the second time the Indian government has taken over a private company. In 2009, the government took over control of Satyam Computer Services and subsidiaries following the country’s biggest accounting scandal.