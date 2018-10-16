At least three people were killed and 22 injured after a bus fell into a canal in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Tuesday, PTI reported. District Police Chief Sukesh Jain said that the Kolkata-bound vehicle fell into the Dakatia Khal canal near Gojarmore at around 9 am.

Police personnel and residents started rescue operations and the injured passengers were taken to Haripal Hospital. At least two of the injured are in a critical condition. A team of the state disaster management department has been sent to the spot.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this year, at least 42 people were killed and several reported missing after a bus plunged into a canal rose in Murshidabad district, ANI reported. In another accident, eight people died and 25 others were injured after a bus fell into a canal in Nadia district in August last year.