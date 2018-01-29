A bus on Monday hit the railing of a bridge in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and plunged into a canal, killing at least two passengers and injuring seven, PTI reported. The injured were being treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The bus was travelling from Nadia district to Malda when it fell into the canal, which is connected to the Jalangi river, a tributary of the Hooghly in Daulatabad. It sank at 6 am.

Some passengers rescued by the locals claimed that the bus driver was talking on the phone when he lost control of the vehicle, NDTV reported.

A group of locals, irked by the alleged delay in the arrival of the police, torched a police vehicle, PTI reported. Some fire engines were also damaged. The police had to use teargas to quell the protests, according to NDTV.