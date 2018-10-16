A meeting between the Travancore Dewaswom Board, the chief priest of the Sabarimala temple and the former royal family of Pandalam began on Tuesday, amid protests against last month’s Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. Women between the ages of 10 and 50 were earlier forbidden to enter the temple.

On Tuesday, demonstrators pulled women out of a state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus at Nilakal, near Sabarimala, The Indian Express reported. The daily said television visuals showed some of these women wearing black dresses, usually worn by Ayyappa devotees.

The Sabarimala temple will open on Wednesday for monthly rituals. The government has supported the Supreme Court’s decision, while the Congress – which had initially welcomed the verdict – and the Bharatiya Janata Party have opposed the ruling.

On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised to implement the top court’s order, ANI reported. “We will not allow anyone to take law and order into their hands,” he said. “The government will ensure facilities for devotees to go to the temple and offer prayers. Government will not submit a review petition. We’ve said in court that we’ll implement the order.”

Earlier this month, the priests’ representatives had refused to participate in talks proposed by Vijayan. The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Mahila Congress organised a meeting in Erumeli town against the top court’s order. “When we [the United Democratic Front] were in government, we submitted an affidavit in favour of the beliefs and sentiments of devotees,” Kerala Mahila Congress President Lathika Suresh said.

Another protest meeting was held by the Kerala Vellala Mahasabha community in Erumeli. Kerala BJP leaders were in attendance at the meeting, The Indian Express reported. Erumeli is an important halting point for pilgrims on the way to Sabarimala.