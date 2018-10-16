The Centre on Tuesday directed the National Centre for Disease Control to monitor Zika virus cases in Rajasthan on a daily basis as the number of people affected rose to 80, PTI reported.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Tuesday conducted a high-level meeting to examine the measures being taken for the prevention and control of Zika virus and seasonal influenza across the country. The minister said his ministry was coordinating with the Rajasthan government and state administrations on a daily basis.

The Zika virus is mainly transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti that carries dengue. Most people infected with Zika will show no symptoms or will have only mild symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis and, possibly, muscle pain and headaches that may last for several days to a week.

The health minister asked state governments to conduct awareness campaigns on the prevention and management of the seasonal influenza. “All states shall also ensure that sufficient supplies of drugs and testing kits are maintained,” the health ministry statement said. “All cases which require hospitalization shall be monitored intensively both at district and state level so as to ensure that fatalities can be avoided.”

The ministry said the National Centre for Disease Control and Emergency Response division will coordinate with states to provide training for ventilator management.